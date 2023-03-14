Adeleke commissions Osogbo-Ikirun second phase road project

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday inaugurated the Osogbo-Ikirun-Ila-Odo-Kwara boundary second phase, a 10.5km road dualisation project.

The road which span from Osogbo Steel Rolling Company to Okanlawon petrol filling Station in Ikirun is part of the project inherited by the Adeleke administration from his predecessors.

The Governor had after his inauguration released the sum of N500 million to the contractor to complete the project to form part of his 100 days projects.

Speaking at the commissioning, Gov. Adeleke said the event is an attestation of the fact that he is committed to ensuring the completion of a project that would endear development to all the parts of the state.

He said, “I, therefore, want to use this project as proof to assure the entire people of Osun State about my administration’s commitment to the accelerated infrastructure development across the nooks and crannies of the State.

“It is no more news that my administration had commenced other twelve (12) road projects across the State, provision of boreholes in all the 332 Wards across the State and renovation of all the hospitals across the State in the last 100 days.

“In the same vein, the social well-being and businesses of everyone on the road corridor is anticipated to receive a boost in no distant time.

“I wish to use this opportunity to implore the residents of the affected areas as well as the entirety of the citizenry of Osun State to come to the aid of the Government in protecting all infrastructure development vandalization. It should be noted that indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways is a very serious crime that the Government shall not take lightly”.