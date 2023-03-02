Adejuwon congratulates president-elect Tinubu

One time Minister of State, Agriculture, Dr. Franklin Adejuwon, has congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-Electc, Kashim Shettima, on their victory at the presidential election held on Saturday.

Dr. Adejuwon said the victory of Tinubu has shown that Nigerians appreciated his fight and contribution to the country’s democracy.

Speaking with Vanguard after the declaration of Tinubu as President -elect, Adejuwon said Tinubu against all odds won the election , “which is a testament to the bridges he has been building since he joined politics.”

The one time Commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos State added that Tinubu’s victory is a win for democracy.

“He has proven over time to be a true democrat with a zeal and dedication towards the service and development of Nigeria “

Adejuwon noted that the President Elect as technocrat will run an all inclusive government based on the renewed hope entrusted on him by Nigerians.

“I am hopeful will restored lost hope in the country and Nigerians will not be disappointed in his capacity to lead.”