Address operational failure to avoid recurrence, IPAC urges INEC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Eighteen registered political parties under the aegis of the Inter-party Advisory Council, IPAC, on Friday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to address the operational failure experienced in the presidential and National Assembly elections to avoid recurrence in future polls.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Yabagi Sani, and the National Secretary, Yusuf Dantalle, also urged the Commission to improve its performance with a view to ensuring peaceful future elections including next Saturday’s governorship and state Assemblies polls.

Both men spoke at the end of IPAC’s General Council meeting which took place at the Council’s national secretariat, in Abuja.

They also advised aggrieved political parties to seek legal redress if not satisfied with the electoral process,

IPAC said, “We charge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on its performance in the 25th February 2023 presidential election and address the shortcomings and complaints raised by political parties and their candidates in future elections.

“Council notes that election is the beauty of democracy and must be free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive and peaceful, and urged the commission to be adequately prepared for the exercise before embarking on it and if necessary, seek an extension of time to ensure it is properly conducted to meet international standard.

“We commend Nigerians for embracing peace after the presidential election and enjoin aggrieved political parties and their candidates to approach the court for redress.

“Council also urge the Judiciary to justify the confidence the people reposed in it as the temple of justice and last hope of all aggrieved citizens, and adjudicate on all election cases on merit ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to have been done.

“IPAC will continue to consolidate and deepen the nation’s democracy, ensure an environment conducive for successful elections, political stability, enduring democracy and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Together, we will build a strong, virile, progressive, egalitarian and just democratic nation.”