Accord Party candidate, Dickson vows to transform Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead the Gubernatorial poll on Saturday, the Governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Hakeem Dickson, has unveiled agenda to transform Lagos State as Smart City as well as block all financial loopholes and reckless if elected as the next governor of the state.

Dickson, a former All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain and Chairman, Surulere Local Government, stated this at media parley in his Lekki Office, area of the state.

Dickson stressed that youths, especially would be indulged in physical and intellectually productive ventures, “there will be rapid move towards reaching the long expected quality development in Lagos.”

He explained that if he is elected, he aimed to create factories, create more skill acquisition centers accessible to both the educated and illiterate as well as correct all the injustices against the collective interest of residents.

Dickson, promised bro use forensic tactics to tackle insecurity challenge in the state.

He also disclosed plans to create aeronautical engineering centres, phone building, assembling centres, and automobile building centres,among others.

According to him, “I believe Lagos belongs to Lagosians. We are very liberal but saying Lagos is for everyone’s land is not a statement I like. This is Lagos that belongs to the Aworis and Ekos but people can come in to trade, do their education but it belongs to Lagos indigenes.

“I have been a council chairman, Special Adviser, DG Saftey Commission, of all the candidate, I have the only experience and managerial expertise. Won over two thousand awards. Major one best LG Chairman 771 for three years in a row, cleanest council, reduced crime rate from 75 to 15 percent, I got the Area boys busy and got them busy off the roads. Instilled discipline, eliminated indisriminate parking of cars, hooliganism.

“I will raise the Minimum Wage net from N30,000 to N50,000 not only for Secretariat, LG, but all companies in the state. Increase the state Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, and remove all kinds of leakages and excessive spending of government. There is the need to eliminate financial reckless in Lagos

“I will tackle the issue of Agbero, the area boys, and remove the yellow commercial buses off the major roads to inner routes, suburbs. It will reduce traffic greatly and vehiIcles not road worthy will be removed off the road completely.

“On Community policing, every school registered will have their community policing. Three shifts covering 24 hours a day with standard good data base.

“Every ongoing project will be completed despite being against the 4th Mainland bridge, I will look at it from a broader angle.

“I will re-open the endsars case for proper investigation and apologize to all families of the #EndSars and compensate them fully for the smallest of injuries or loss they suffered.”

Dickson added that he intends to work closely with banks to facilitate student loans and we’ll coordinated support to finance budding Entrepreneurs through those vocational centres.

Dickson earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Thomas A. Edison State College in Trenton, New Jersey, and two master’s degrees in Business Administration, specialising in Accounting and Finance, from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, New Jersey, in 1983 and 1985, respectively.

Dickson’s strengths are his ability to plan and Execute, his ability to take calculated risks and invest in people, he is Objective, Innovative, Creative and Strategic.

His running mate, Mojisola About me:

ESV Mojisola Afolayan, was born April 30 1984 and raised in Lagos.

She had her Primary Education at Santa Maria Private School, Lagos. Her Secondary Education was at Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls‘ Secondary School Yaba, Lagos.

She is a Second Class Upper, Bachelor of Science graduate of Estate Management from the prestigious Covenant University, Otta. A Distinction grade holder in professional Master’s Degree, Transportation Planning and Management (MTP&M) from the University of Lagos.

Mojisola is a highly accomplished and seasoned professional with over a decade year of experience in the Banking industry and Real Estate. She is a driver of growth and profitability within organization she finds herself.