Access Bank boss bags FG’s Advisory Council on Women, Girls appointment

In recognition of Access Bank’s contribution to women empowerment through access to adequate financing and literacy, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director of the bank, to the Presidential High-Level Advisory Council on Support to Women and Girls.





Since unveiling the ‘W’ Initiative in 2014, Access Bank has worked to accelerate a new and more substantial wave of hitherto scanty female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In addition to financial inclusion and liberation, the ‘W’ initiative is a one-stop shop for all Access Bank’s women empowerment offerings.





Commenting, Ogbonna said, “This feat signifies a more significant responsibility to ensure gender equality, equal access to opportunities and national development through purposeful long-term initiatives targeted at women.

“Being appointed by the Presidency signifies that we are doing something right at Access Bank and also points to the impact of our various initiatives and vocational training programs on the larger society”.