Abia guber poll: APGA, PDP chieftain congratulate Otti

. Urge him to end years of impunity

By Steve Oko

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State chapter, has congratulated the governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on his “resounding victory” in the March governorship poll.

Otti polled 175,467 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 88,529 to come a distant second.

APGA whose candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, came first at the poll, said Otti’s emergence was devine.

“Indeed, Your Excellency, your victory and declaration as the Governor-elect of Abia State, are divinely-ordained, thus, the liberation of Abia State and her citizens from the shackles of poverty, impunity and economic strangulation of over 24 years, is assured in a New Abia under your leadership”, APGA said in statement jointly signed by its State Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere; and Secretary, Elder Sunday Onukwubiri.

APGA urged Otti to rebuild Abia “from the worst state in Nigeria to the most viable and sustainable state in Nigeria in terms of rapid and mega economic development”.

The statement reminded the Governor -elect that expectations from him were much “in terms of reclaiming the lost glory of Abia State”, while praying God to shower him with the grace and wisdom to deliver.

Similarly, former Chairman of the ruling PDP in the state, Senator Emma Nwaka, in his congratulatory message, said the emergence of Otti, was divinely orchastrated to re-write the story of Abia for the good of all.

Nwaka who was one of PDP’s governorship aspirants, further noted that “the spontaneous jubilation in the streets of Umuahia, Aba and all the nooks and cranies of Abia State eloquently bespeaks the fact that Dr. Otti is the choice of the people”.

The former PDP boss told Vanguard that “what Otti owes the people in return is to re-write their story”.

He, therefore, urged “Abians from all walks of life including those in diapora, to rally round our Governor-elect to ensure the success of his administration for the common good.”