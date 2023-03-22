Abia Guber: Ikpeazu congratulates Otti as Governor-elect

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has congratulated the Labor Party governorship Candidate in the 2023 governorship election, Dr Alex Otti, on his emergence as Governor Elect.

Ikpeazu noted that Otti has fought a long battle over a very long period of time and deserves commendation for his staying power and resilience.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary,Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu said; “Since we have come to the logical end of this battle, it is appropriate to congratulate the winner, Dr. Alex Otti on his hard fought victory. In every battle, there will always be a winner and in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for our state, the Governor- elect must see his victory as a higher call to service to the people of Abia State”.

The Governor further saluted the other governorship candidates who took part in the election, especially the PDP candidate, Sir Okey Ahiwe, for their doggedness.

Ikpeazu stated that the Governor-Elect should be given an enabling environment to run the affairs of state from May 29th, 2023 and urged the candidates not to distract the incoming Governor with court cases.

He said;”Having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first hand, the distraction such cases can cause a leader, I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance. Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our Governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance”.

He assured Otti that he will put in place every necessary measure to ensure a seamless transition from his administration to his.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to the people of state for casting their votes in a very peaceful atmosphere and reminded them that peace remains critical in the quest for sustainable development,and charged them to accord the incoming Governor every necessary support that will enable him succeed.

While wishing the incoming Governor, God’s blessings and guidance, Ikpeazu assured the people of the State that he will continue to discharge his duties as Governor until the 29th day of May, 2023 when he will handover to the new Governor.