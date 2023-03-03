Abia Central: We’re still studying election results – Akobundu

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

FOUR days after the results of Abia Central Senatorial District election were declared, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), has yet to announce his next line of action.



The Independent National Electoral Commission had, last Monday, declared Labour Party’s Darlington Nwokocha as the winner of the election, having won the majority of the total votes cast in the poll.

However, the Austin Akobundu Campaign Council, in a statement on Friday by its Director-General, Pastor Emeka Inyama, said the election matter had been committed to the legal team of the Council to decide whether it would be taken to the Election Petition Tribunal or not.



Inyama said, “We are studying the various results from the six Local Government Areas that make up Abia Central and will soon make a categorical statement on our next line of action.



“We are not unaware of various issues that marred the Election, such as late arrival of Elections Materials in the Polling Units, thuggery as well as intimidation by our opponents, including the non-nonduct of elections in some Polling Units in Osisioma and other LGAs.



“For example, Election was not held in 42 Units in Osisioma, as well as other LGAs. Curiously, with all these anomalies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which had earlier declared that the Election was inconclusive in some of the Polling Units, suddenly went ahead to announce a Winner.



“The PDP Candidate has directed that we should remain calm and watch out for the next line of action.”