AbdulRazaq, Lai Mohammed win Polling Units

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Governor Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Mohammed have won their polling units in the ongoing elections.

Governor AbdulRahman by the official result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that APC polled 243 votes in the governorship ballot as against PDP’s 58.

Similarly,Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed delivered his polling unit 006 Oro Ward 2 in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State with 174 votes in the governorship election.

The main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party came second with 22 votes while the Social Democratic Party polled 16 votes.

Labour Party didn’t record any vote.