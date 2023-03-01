Abba Bichi congratulates President-elect, Tinubu

The most influential youth in northern Nigeria Abba Bichi has congratulated president-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress on his victory in the 2023 general election.

Tinubu, a two-time former governor of Lagos state, was in the wee hours of Wednesday declared winner of the presidential election by INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu at the national collation centre of the commission in the International Conference Centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced the results at the national collation centre in Abuja.

Yakubu said Tinubu secured a total of 8,794,726 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533.

In what has been described as the most closely fought and tightest presidential election in the history of Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999, Tinubu”s emergence as the next president of Nigeria signals a maturing democracy as all the top three candidates won in 12 states each, signifying widening of the political space for new entrants like the Labour Party.

And latching on to the euphoria that has greeted the victory of the candidate of the APC, a former Golden Eaglets star Abba Bichi, who from the onset of the Tibubu”s decoration to contest for the presidential primary of the ruling party, had been mobilizing support for the former Lagos governor, has been quick to celebrate the next president of Nigeria.

Abba Bichi, unarguably one of the leading northern youth protagonists has also visited Tinubu to celebrate his victory at the polls.

In video and picture, posts circulated on his verified Instagram page, Abba Bichi, who commands a huge following across all his social media accounts said he was excited to have contributed his quota which enabled Tinubu to win the elections.

In one of the telling images shared online, Abba Bichi posed for a close-up photo with Tinubu, with the caption reading “Alhamdulai”, and the image generated more than 10, 000 likes at 1:29 pm Nigerian time.

In another video post which has gone viral, Abba Bichi, who crisscrossed the length and breadth of northern Nigeria to galvanize youths to vote for Tinubu was seen basking in the victory in the company of the Jagagban himself.

He captioned the post, liked more than 12, 000 times, ” celebrating with the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.