Abacha’s son, Abdullahi, dies at 36

Abdullahi Abacha, one of the sons of the late military head of state, General Sani Abacha is dead.

The wife of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Mrs. Abacha-Buni announced this on Saturday via Instagram.

Abdullahi died at the age of 36.

According to reports, he died on Saturday at the family’s Nelson Mandela Street residence in Abuja, his sister Fatimah Gumsu Abacha-Buni said.

She wrote, “Innalillahi wa inna ilahi rajiun (Surely, we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return). I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha. He died in his sleep. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdaos (paradise), Ameen. Please include him in your prayers”.

A source said, “He was hale and hearty last night, but was found dead this morning. He died peacefully in his sleep.”

It was gathered that the funeral prayer would hold by 4 pm at the National Mosque, Abuja today.

Born in 1987, the deceased was one of the nine children left behind by the late military dictator.