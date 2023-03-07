7 guber candidates align with PDP’s Ashiru in Kaduna

…Vow to uproot APC govt in Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Determined to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11th governorship election in Kaduna state, seven Governorship candidates in Kaduna State have thrown their weight behind the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Isah Muhammad Ashiru Kudan.

The Governorship candidates were those of the Youjg Progressive Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA) ,Allied People’s Movement (APM), Action People’s Party (APP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, Chairman of the rescue and rebuild gubernatorial candidates forum, Ambassador Sanin Yaya said after due consultations with their members and supporters across the State ,they have resolved to join forces with the PDP candidate to uproot the All Progressive Congress (APC) that has inflicted so much pains on Kaduna people.

The Governorship candidates said, “today, we wish to announce our support and loyalty to RT. Hon. Isah Muhammad Ashiru Kudan, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.”

“We took this decision after extensive consultation with our party members as well as the good people of Kaduna State. The decision is bone out of our genuine desire to have one indivisible state irrespective of tribal or religious differences, and we are confident that Isah Ashiru Kudan is the only candidate that will unify the State.”

“These can be seen from the manner of his campaign which is aimed at building Kaduna State, and as well from the selection of his running mate which has given fair representation to both Christians and Muslims who are the two major stakeholders in the State.”

“As some desperate politicians have turned the political space into a hub of religious sentiments, Isah Ashiru choose to stand by issue based campaigns only and embracing religious coexistence.”

“I want to use this opportunity to remind the good people of Kaduna State of the hardship and pain inflicted on them by this APC administration, from unjustified high rate of taxes to authoritative leadership and ego. From increase of school fees in Tertiary institutions to unlawful disengagement of teachers, local government staff and the removal of traditional rulers.”

“It is on these grounds that we call on our people to stay away from the APC candidate who is only a puppet to his paymaster who will continue with their anti-masses policy in the State.”

“On these note; myself, Amb. Sanin Yaya the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party and other five gubernatorial candidates of AA, APM, APP, APGA and NRM as well as the leadership of Accord party and ZLP, have today the 6th of March 2023 wish to endorse his Excellency RT. Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan, Sarkin Bai Zazzau and his Excellency Dr. John Ayuba as our concensus candidates.”

“Therefore, we urge the good people of Kaduna State to come out enmass on the 11th of March to vote for Ashiru/Ayuba for a better Kaduna State” he appealed.”

While accepting his endorsement, the Governorship candidate of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Isa Ashiru commended the Governorship candidates and assured of inclusive government when he comes to power on May 29th, 2023.