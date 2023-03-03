3 killed as Reps member escapes assassination in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Few days to the governorship and state house of assembly elections in Oyo State, a councilor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sulimon Ariyibi, from ward 10, Ibadan South East Local Government, has been shot dead by gunmen.

The deceased as gathered by Vanguard was attacked and killed in his house at Ile Tuntun area, Ibadan the Capital city of the state in the presence of his wife and kids.

The deceased and two others that are yet to be identified were confirmed dead upon arrival at the Adeooyo state hospital, Ring Road Ibadan.

Confirming the incident during an interview with journalists at the Adeooyo state hospital, the lawmaker representing Ibadan South East/North East Federal constituency, Abass Adigun alleged that it was “APC boys” that launched the attack on his boys who were together with him on campaign trail around Ile Tuntun- Idi Arere axis of the city.

He said: “I was their main target, we are on campaign from Orita Aperin to Adesola and when we got to Ile tuntun area along idi arere area, I saw some APC members stoning us with sachets water and stones.”

“I told my people not to respond to them, but all of a sudden I saw few of our boys on bikes with blood and immediately I alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Idi Aro Division and before I dropped the call I was informed that a councillor serving under my constituency has been killed in his house around Ile tuntun, while two among my people that were far back have been shot dead.”

“This is really sad, this is coming few hours before the election, the police need to act fast to address this urgent situation, Governor Makinde is peace loving person, he doesn’t want any violence in the state and he has instructed us not to respond to any form of intimidation or attack from any opposition party in the state, so how could anyone attack us with guns and other dangerous weapons in the name of politics,” he said.

The state Police public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso has also confirmed the incident.

Osifeso in a phone chat with Vanguard said: “we have received the sad report, and investigations is ongoing to unravel the situation that led to the development.”

As of the time of filing this report, the remains of the three deceased victims have been deposited at the morgue at the Adeoyo government.