26 students of Ondo varsity, OAUTECH, bag first class, 982 graduate

…Female graduates with first Class admitted for Ph.D Abroad without Masters degree

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Twenty six students of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, OAUTECH, Ondo state, have bagged first class division.

Vice Chancellor of the institution , Prof Temi Ologunorisa, said this at a Press Conference held at the campus, ahead of its first convocation ceremony since its establishment 2008

Oligunorisa, who gave the breakdown of the graduands said that “a total of 26 graduands made First Class; 307 made Second Class Upper Division; 488 in Second Class Lower Division and 161 in Third Class.

He said that “The University started with just one Faculty/School, which is the School of Science, and two additional Schools, the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, and School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources in 2017.

“Today, the University has five Faculties/Schools,School of Science

School of Engineering and Engineering Technology School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Recourses School of Management Sciences School of Earth Sciences

” ln the next academic session, 2023/2024, the School of Basic Medical Sciences will take off.

“The school will run courses in BSc. Nursing and BSc. Public Health. Also the BSc. Applied Geology programmes will also commence in 2023/2024 academic session in the School of Earth Science.

” lt should be mentioned that the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) is building a new School – School of Maritime Transport and Logistics at Ugbo Nla, in Ondo State southern senatorial district.

” The Maritime Academy will train the critical skilled manpower necessary to drive maritime industry and ultimately the blue economy of the state.

The school will run courses in BSc. Nautical Science, BSc. Maritime Transport and Logistics, BSc. Marine Engineering, BSc. Shipping and Port Management, BSc. Marine Economics and Finance BSc. Maritime Security.

“The state is in the process of establishing a deep sea port.

“This courses will also help to boost the local economy of the state aside from providing the critical manpower in the maritime industry currently short supply in Nigeria.

Ologunorisa gave the highlight of the Convocation, to include the award of Doctor of Business Administration (Honours Causa) to the Chancellor of the University, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, Olugbo of Ugboland.

He noted that “the award was in recognition of his success stories in the global business environment which he traversed scientifically with regal success.

“The second is the award of University First degrees to 982 graduands from five sets – 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 session.

“The third is that we would have a Convocation Lecture to be delivered by Emeritus Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan. The title of the lecture is “Transforming the Nigerian University System for Graduate Employability and Socio-economic Development”.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University “is noted for a very high academic standard. Some of these graduands are already Ph.D holders from leading Universities in the United States, U.K, Germany, South Africa and Nigeria.

” One of our recent graduates, Miss Dimehin Adebisi, who graduated with a First Class Degree in Chemistry was admitted for Ph.D in Chemical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati, USA without passing through a master’s degree.