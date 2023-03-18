2023: Traders snub elections in Bayelsa, storm markets for business

Some voters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Saturday refused exercising their civic rights as the election gets underway nationwide.

The state, being one of those on off-season electoral circle is only observing assembly polls. The presidential and National Assembly polls held in the state as well three weeks ago.

Some of the voters said they don’t believe in the electoral process, alleging that their votes did not count in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The voter apathy led to low voter turnout in Saturday’s polls in the South-South state.

The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the development and also condemned the destruction of electoral materials at Ogbia constituency 2 by thugs.

A police team has also been directed to disperse the traders at Tombia market.