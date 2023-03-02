Presidential election results did not reflect will of people  – Sowore 

Omoyele Sowore

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has rejected the results of the February 25th presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that INEC declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the presidential poll on Wednesday.

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge victorious while Sowore polled 14, 608 votes.

But, in a statement, Sowore maintained that the results announced by INEC did not “reflect the will of the people.”

He also decried the failure of the INEC to transmit the results to its portal electronically.

Sowore said, “The 2023 presidential election did not meet any legal requirements of what should be called a free, fair and credible election.

“This particular election, by their own standard, did not meet any of the legal requirements that say every election result must be scanned and uploaded to the INEC server. But there is nothing new about it, before this election, I had said INEC wasn’t ready for this election.

“We categorically condemn the election that was held on the 25th of February as a fraudulent election that didn’t meet the standard of what should be called a free, fair and credible election.”

He said, “There is nothing surprising about it. We knew that these criminals in our system have no interest in organising a free and fair election. What they did was a selection as they usually do, they have just given you the candidate of the choice of the criminal political elite in Nigeria.

“Any figures, either for me or against me or them or against them that you see during this election were concocted and manufactured fraudulently,” he added.