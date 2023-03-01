2023 polls: Orji Kalu congratulates Tinubu 

…hopes President-elect will run all inclusive, participatory government

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the polls.

Describing Tinubu’s victory as a good and timely development, Kalu commended the President-elect for his courage, political dexterity and maturity.

Kalu who was a former governor of Abia State is returning as Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district.

He called on the presidential candidates of other political parties to join hands with Tinubu in building a prosperous nation.

A statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday stated that akalu cautioned politicians and other stakeholders against divisive utterances, adding that the principles of democracy were strictly adhered to before, during and after the presidential elections.

He said “I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, President- elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) family and Nigerians in general on the outcome of the presidential election.

“Tinubu’s victory in the poll is a testimony to his general acceptability across board.

“The President- elect no doubt will take Nigeria to greater heights in view of his intellectual capacity and political sagacity.

“I am optimistic that the President-elect will run an all inclusive and participatory government for the sake of national cohesion. Nigerians will not be disappointed in Tinubu’s leadership”.