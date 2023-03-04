2023: IPAC congratulates Victor Abang, C/River Deputy Speaker, others

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Cross River Chapter, has congratulated Hon. Victor Abang for winning the Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency election in Cross River.

In a press conference held in Calabar, IPAC Chairman, Mr Anthony Bissong, said that the victory of Hon. Victor Abang, who is popularly called mature, reflected the overwhelming wishes of the electorates.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission had announced Victor Abang as the winner of the Boki/Ikom federal constituency election held on February 25, 2023.

Victor Abang scored a total of 23,158 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Barr. Attah Ochinke, who got 22,745 votes.

The IPAC Chairman urged Victor Abang to use his wealth of experience in public service to attract development to the area, adding that he was elected based on his excellent track record in the offices he has held.

The IPAC Chairman also congratulated the Deputy Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey, for winning the Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency.

Joseph Bassey scored a total of 23,885 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Mr Dominic Aqua, who had 16,448 votes and the PDP candidate, Hon. Essien Ayi, who got 14, 448 votes.

The IPAC Chairman called on the Deputy Speaker to use his legislative experience garnered over the years to better the lives of his constituents.

Similarly, the IPAC Chairman also congratulated Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who defeated Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River to win the Northern Senatorial seat.

He said that Jarigbe’s victory indicates that the people were in love with his representation at the National Assembly, adding that the massive support he got was a reflection of his developmental strides in the area.

In the same vein, IPAC also congratulated Hon. Peter Akpanke who won the Obudu/Obanliku/Obubra Federal Constituency and Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong who won the Southern Senatorial District seat.

Others also congratulated are; Hon. Alex Egbona, who won the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency seat, Barr. Godwin Offiono, who won the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency seat, Hon. Bassey Akiba, who won the Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency seat and Dr Emil Inyang, who won the Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency seat.

The IPAC Chairman urged them to be responsible in their representation and also to be accountable to people at all times.