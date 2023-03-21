2023 guber: PDP’s Adebutu, supporters protest in Ogun over outcome of poll

The governorship candidate of the people’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ladi Adebutu has led thousands of his supporters in a protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta the state capital.

Recall that INEC declared incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday governorship election.

But the protesters, armed with placards with various inscriptions took to the streets, expressing their displeasure over the outcome of the election in the state.

Security officials, however, prevented the protesters from gaining access into the INEC office apparently to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

Speaking to journalists during the protest on Tuesday, Adebutu said the action has become imperative in order to express his feeling about the alleged irregularities and compromise observed during and after the exercise.

Adebutu’s concerns over the election were also echoed by a group of concerned indigenes of Ogun State.

The group called for a review of the outcome of the election.

In a swift reaction, however, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC Tunde Oladunjoye described the allegations of rigging and manipulation as false.

Oladunjoye called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) probe into an alleged arrest of some PDP members with permanent voter cards (PVCs) and preloaded Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) on election day.