2023: Gen Bello accuses CAN of religious politics 

…it’s part of the diversionary politics – CAN

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Ahead of the Saturday governorship election,a retired Army Brig General, Idris Bello has alleged that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had deliberately dragged the Christian religion into Nigerian Politics.

According to Brig.Gen Idris Bello(rtd) ,

“In my personal opinion, the lessons learnt are as follows: For several years the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had deliberately dragged the Christian religion into Nigerian Politics. On several occasions CAN officials and some prominent Christian leaders from all over the country had made very provocative and inciting political statements and their Congregations have been encouraged to vote for Christian Candidates only.:

“This was much more emphasised when the APC presented a Muslim – Muslim Ticket. These unwitty actions have been based on the assumption that there are more Christians than Muslims in Nigeria. But with the election of Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima, this belief has been debunked. Therefore, Nigerians must never again politicise religion.”

“Some ethnic groups, particularly the Igbos, have long believed that their ethnic block vote is sufficient for them to influence the final outcome of any election in Nigeria. But the final outcome of this election has proven them wrong. For any ethnic group to be able to influence the outcome of any election in Nigeria, it has to form “ALLIANCES” with other ethnic groups and Geo-political zones in order to win elections.”

“Lastly, the use of technology in collating election results by INEC failed due to intense SABOTAGE. Some of our Politicians are very desperate to win and will employ all means necessary to overturn the results of the elections if not in their favour. Therefore, the manual collation of result is safer, more reliable and authentic. INEC has definitely done very well and should be commended,” he said.

When contacted on the issue, Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab simply said ” no need Sir.Many of what you are seeing are diversionary.”