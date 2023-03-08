2023 Elections: Women get 15 out of 423 Senate, Reps seats

The Senate

By Miftaudeen Raji

The just-concluded February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls saw the women get 15 of the 423 legislative seats declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

While the women got 15 seats, which represents 3.5%, the men got a total of 408 seats, which represents 96.5% of the 423 seats.

The elected legislators include 98 out of 109 Senate, and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats.

Altogether, seven parties won in the Senate, while eight parties won House of Representatives seats.

Although, the Commission has only declared winners for 423 legislative seats, it directed that supplementary elections would be conducted in 46 other constituencies.

Meanwhile, of the federal lawmakers elected so far, women got two seats in the Red Chamber, and 13 seats in the Green Chambers.

According to INEC on party representation for the 10th Assembly, APC won 57 Senate seats; the PDP, 29; LP, 6; SDP, 2; NNPP, 2; YPP, 1; and APGA, 1. For the lower chamber, the electoral chair said the APC has 162 seats; PDP, 102; LP, 34; NNPP, 18; APGA, 4; ADC, 2; SDP, 2; YPP, 1.

Two females make Senate

The deputy governor of Rivers State, Ipalibo Banigo, was elected the representative for Rivers West Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kingibe Ireti was also elected the Senator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the Labour Party. She is the wife of Baba Gana Kingibe, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF),

13 females make 10th Reps

1. Orogbu Obiageli – LP, Awkwa North/Awka South Federal Constituency

2. Nnabuife Chinwe Clara – YPP, Orumba North/ Orumba South Federal Constituency

3. Gwacham Mauren Chinwe – APGA, Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency

4. Ebikake Marie Enenimiete – PDP, Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency

5. Akume Regina – APC, Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency

6. Onuh Onyeche Blessing – APC, Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency

7. Zainab Gimba – APC, Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge Federal Constituency

8. Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake – PDP, Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency

9. Onuoha Miriam Odinaka – APC, Isiala Mbano, Okigwe, Onuimo Federal Constituency

10. Beni Butmak Lar – PDP, Langtang North, Langtang South Federal Constituency

11. Goodhead Boma – PDP, Akuku Toru, Asari Toru Federal Constituency

12. Bukar Abba Ibrahim Khadijah Waziri – APC, Damaturu, Gujuba, Gulani, Tarmuwa Federal Constituency

13. Fatima Talba – APC, Nangere Potiskum Federal Constituency

This development comes as the women celebrates the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD) world world today, (Wednesday, March 8th).

This year’s International Women’s Day is themed, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

According to the United Nations, the theme is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised concerns over the disparity in of the male-female percentage in all spheres of governance and career,

The Commission, however, urged the National Assembly to accelerate the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill and other bills that will aid affirmative action in the country.