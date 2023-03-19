2023 elections: PDP calls for rerun of Ogun guber poll 

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for the rerun of the Ogun state governoship election held on Saturday over cancellation of results especially in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary of the party in the state Dr Sunday Solarin calling for rerun of the election in a petition he personally signed.

The PDP state agent, Oyejide Sunkanmi, protested the process of picking results from the server and upload same on the result sheets, claiming that zero had earlier been recorded in the affected units.

The PDP agent read out the petition signed by Solarin at the INEC collation center on Sunday.

The Party argued that section 24(3) of the Electoral Act empowers the INEC to cancel election where theirs violence and not to pick result from sources.

According to the PDP representatives, the election was marred by violence across the state on Saturday.

Drama started when the returning officer of the local government, Professor Eden Gboyega Omoseni, reported at the collation center that several polling units were cancelled in Sagamu Local Government over violence and non usage of BVAS.

Omoseni reported that on getting to the collation center in Abeokuta, his team discovered that results from some of the called polling units have been uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, server.

He revealed that he had to go on the server to download results and recorded them on the result sheet.