2023 Elections: One killed in Sokoto as thugs destroy ballot papers

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Suspected thugs in Gudu local government area of Sokoto state have shot a voter dead while trying to protect the results of his polling unit in Marake village.

The thugs suspected to be members of the ruling party in the state stormed the Polling Unit from a nearby village after realising that, they were defeated at the polling centre.

Narrating the episode, the former legislature in the state house of Assembly and now contesting for the house of representatives Hon. Sani Alhaji Yakubu said, shortly after votes counting, the suspects grabs the ballot box and results sheets and tow them to pieces.

He said at the counting, the APC Gubernatorial candidate Ahamed Aliyu Sokoto scores 118 while PDP candidate Saidu Umar Ubandoma Sokoto scores 01 vote which according to him provoked APC supporters, hence the destruction of the already concluded Eleçtion results.

He quoted the Suspects at the time of the incidence as saying “it will an insult and shame on them to deliver the results of the polling unit to our PDP leaders, we rather destroy the entire process which is the better for us.” as narrated by the former law maker.

The former legislature further mentioned the names of the suspects as Sani Yakubu Marake, Musa Sarkin Noma Marake and Husaini Yakubu Marake, adding that one of the suspect is currently in custody of the Army personnel stationed in the area.

He called on the security Operatives to do the needful to ensure justice is done to victim and his family.

Confirming the incidence, the Sokoto police command public relations officer DSP Sanusi Abubakar could not pick phone after several calls, neither reply a text message sent to him seeking for confirmation of the incidence.