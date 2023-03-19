2023 elections: Ogun people will defend Nigeria’s democracy – PDP’s Akinlade

Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade

The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun state, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade said the Ogun electorate will rise up to defend Nigeria’s democracy.

Akinlade disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Alao Azeez on Sunday.

The statement reads, “All men of good faith in Ogun State should rise up to defend Nigeria’s democracy by calling to order officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow themselves to be used to rob Ogun electorate of their well-earned victory by trying to upturn the incontrovertible evidence that PDP won the March 18th elections.

“That it is a known fact that the announcement of results from Sagamu and other local governments are being deliberately delayed where elections were cancelled.

“That 80 PUs elections were either cancelled as a result of BVAS malfunction or violence by the opposition hired thugs and hoodlums who shot, burnt, and destroyed elections materials across Sagamu, Odogbolu and other areas across the State.

“According to Section 24 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, with over 34,000 electorate disenfranchised as a result of those cancellations, INEC ought to declare the March 18th elections inconclusive and order re-run in all the areas voting did not occur.

“We are therefore calling on the good people of Ogun State and electorates to identify and hold the officials involved in this attempted electoral robbery personally responsible for denying them their rights as entrenched in our Constitution.”

Akinlade further said that the PDP shall resist any attempt or attempt to rig the elections in favour of the APC.

He insisted that the results must be announced as collated and submitted to INEC.

Akinlade said the election must be declared inconclusive in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, and INEC must abide by its own rules.