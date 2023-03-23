2023 elections: APC suspends SGF Boss Mustapha indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gwadabawa Ward of the Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The executives of the ward made this known while addressing the media at the Gwadabawa Ward office in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

According to them, the SGF failed to assist the party at the ward level in the 2023 general elections.

They alleged that Mustapha did not give a helping hand during the presidential and governorship elections in the state.

The secretary of the APC in the ward, Abdulkarim Nuhu, however did not state when the suspension will end.

Adamawa is the home state of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In the February 25 presidential election, Atiku comfortably defeated his main opponents, APC’s Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party by a wide margin.

The PDP candidate polled a total of 417,611 votes as against Tinubu’s 182,881 votes and Obi’s 105,645 votes. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth with 8,006.

In the March 18 governorship election declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, APC’s Aishatu Dahiru famously known as Binani scored 390, 275 while the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP polled 421,524.