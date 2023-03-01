2023 election: Tinubu takes strong lead after collation, may be declared winner

Following the collation of the election results from 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is strongly leading his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party(LP).

As of the time this report was filed, Tinubu leads his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, with over 1.8 million votes after the summation of results from the 36 states and Abuja.

The former Lagos governor and national leader of the APC polled the majority votes with 8,794,726 votes with Atiku and Obi trailing behind in the second and third positions with 6,984,520 votes and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso scored a total of 1,496,687 votes to come fourth.

Tinubu won a total of 10 states, Atiku 12 and Obi 12. Kwankwaso won 1 state.

Tinubu won the elections in Rivers, Borno, Jigawa, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states.

Atiku won in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states. He also won in Osun, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

Obi won in Edo, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Imo, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia and Enugu states.

From the results, Tinubu got 25 per cent of the votes in 25 states (two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja).

The Presidential and National Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday, February 25, 2023, with 18 political parties fielding candidates for the presidential poll.

Meanwhile, both the PDP and LP have called for the cancellation of the election results over alleged discrepancies in the collation of results from last Saturday’s presidential election and the glitches recorded with the use of INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV).

However, Tinubu on Tuesday, commenced a legal battle to prevent moves by opposition parties to halt the ongoing collation of Saturday’s presidential election results.

The candidate and his party filed a suit to restrain the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party preventing the continuous completion of the collation of results of the poll.

The suit was marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023 and filed before the Federal High Court in Kano.