2023 election: Ajadi not stepping down for anyone, says NNPP

The Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has rubbished reports that its candidate in the March 11 governorship elections, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has stepped down.

The rebuttal was issued by Hon. Oluwatioyin Afuye, the secretary of Ogun NNPP.

Afuye noted that the reports ware the handiwork of people it described as mischievous elements seeking to cause confusion.

Refuting the assertion of Ajadi stepping down, the secretary stated: “We want to state clearly here that nothing could be farther from the truth.

“The rumor that he has withdrawn from the race and adopted one Hon Oladipupo Adebutu a.k.a. LADO of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the handiwork of mischievous elements seeking to cause confusion in the ranks of our party, for their selfish interests.

“It is untrue and fake, in fact, a figment of the peddlers’ imaginations, and should be treated as so”.

Making reference to an article published by a national daily purporting that the NNPP was amongst ten political parties that had entered into an accord with the purpose of sacking the incumbent, Dapo Abiodun, the NNPP scribe said it was untrue.

Afuye added that if there was any such alignment, the NNPP was not a party to it.

According to him, as much as there was a need to oust the sitting government in the state for its failure to turn around the fortunes of Ogun, no alignment of ten parties to the best of his knowledge had been formed.

“If there was any such thing, we would have been duly informed and in fact carry our teeming members along. For now, it is a rumor and outright falsehood.”

The National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Dr. Agbo Major, also re-echoed the words of Afuye.

Major, on his part, charged NNPP members to stay focused, campaign vigorously, and ensure the party sweeps the March 11, 2023 governorship and States House of Assembly elections across the country.

He said: “Our great party is not in any alliance with any political party in these elections. Accordingly, party officers, members, and candidates at all levels are not authorized to discuss, negotiate or form any alliance with any political party for the purpose of winning the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative polls. Anyone who endorses a candidate of another political party will be sanctioned in line with the NNPP Constitution ranging from suspension from office, suspension from the party, and possibly expulsion.”