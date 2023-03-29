151 repatriated Nigerians from Libya arrive home

By Evelyn Usman

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA yesterday, received 151 Nigerians who were repatriated from Benhagi, Libya , at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, who gave a breakdown of the number of returnees disclosed that there were 71 adult females , two of them with medical issues. Others, according to him , were 10 female children and seven female infants .

Ahmed, who was represented by the agency’s Chief Executive officer, Mrs Adenike Ogunkunle, said after profiling , the statistics also showed there were 54 adult males, four male children and five male infants. They arrived at the airport aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at about 1930 hours”.

He informed that they were brought back through the Assisted Voluntary Repatriation by the International Organisation for Migration,IOM.

The Director General, therefore, admonished the returnees to turn a new leaf “by taking advantage of the second chance to make a meaningful life upon their safe arrival in the country. Youths should tread softly on the urge to rush out to seek greener pastures where it no longer exists”.

The NEMA Chief assured the returnees of the Federal Government and other International partners support reintegration programmes to enable them recover fast.