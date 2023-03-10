10th Senate: It’s my turn to be Senate President – Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Chief Whip of the Senate and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and winner of the Abia North Senatorial district election, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, has said it’s his turn to be the President of the Senate.

Kalu stated this while fielding questions from journalists on Tuesday.

He said, “Remember I am the only governor, who has never changed my phone number since I became governor 24 years ago. The same Mtn I have is what I’m having and I will be willing to still maintain that phone number to answer to my calls.

“I’m not going to switch off my phones, because I’m Senate President but I’m hoping that Nigerian people will pray for me to be Senate President because it’s my turn,” he added.

Recall that Kalu was declared the winner of the Abia North Senatorial district election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the Nation’s Electoral umpire, the former Governor polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat his closet rival, Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party, who polled 25,540 votes, while Chief Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party got 15, 175 votes

The returning officer for Abia-North, Mr Chinedu Nnamdi, declared Kalu, the winner having polled the highest number of valid votes cast.