10th NASS: Tinubu’s support groups root for Betara as Speaker

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Network of Tinubu Support Groups in Nigeria has urged the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to back the member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno state, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, for the position of Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

At a news conference on Sunday in Abuja, the group, said Betara is the most competent returnee lawmaker with an unblemished track record of excellence, integrity, and diligence.

President of the group, Dr Moses

Ikani, noted that Betara has excelled in all tasks at the National Assembly since 2007 and has a well-crafted agenda to address the plethora of challenges restraining the House of Representatives.

“As things stand now, Nigeria needs a crop of new leaders, especially at the legislative arm of government which section 80-84 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 vest the power and control of public funds as representatives of the people.

“The legislature is a key democratic institution for political representation. So, to fix Nigeria, we will have to tweak some of its working parts by separating the gold diggers and power thirsty from those who truly want to serve at this level of leadership, and to accomplish this is to do away with mediocrity and clannish interest.

“Every true Nation must have a sense of purpose that subsumes all sub-national interest. We are yet to identify or define what our national raison deter is. Until it is more beneficial to be Nigeria than to be Ibo, Hausa, Efik, Yoruba, etc we will continue to suffer nepotism and misallocation of national resources.

“However, amid this seeming hopelessness in our polity, we found a highly resourceful parliamentarian in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly who is familiar with the challenges inherent in leadership at the Nigerian legislative arm of government. He is Rt. Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara, member representing Biu/Bayo/Shwa and Kwaya Kusar Federal constituency in Borno State.

“By our assessment, he did quite well, extremely well, taking into account the challenges– the enormity of challenges faced by the 9th National Assembly shortly after the inauguration in 2019 when he was unanimously elected as Chairman, of the House standing committee on appropriation.

“Hon Muktar Batera is one individual whose capacity to complement the actions and policies of the executive as speaker of the House of Representatives would expeditiously guarantee the much-needed turnaround of Nigeria. A detribalised and cosmopolitan persona, Hon Muktar Batera is experienced as a team player whose contribution to nation-building has been applauded within and outside this country.

“Batera is a performer with well-crafted agenda to address the plethora of challenges restraining the House of Representatives from performing optimally as a major institution of Democratic governance. He has been rated as one of the most successful members of the 9th Assembly in terms of parliamentary activities, and this success story resonated with his immediate federal constituency where his effective representation at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly is felt directly. He has proven that his foray into politics is solely service to humanity hence his towering popularity amongst members of the National Assembly.

“Batera is indeed a servant leader in every ramification. To this end, Gentlemen of the press, we present a true and dependable Nigerian in the person of Hon Muktar Aliyu Batera to you as the most astute and capable parliamentarian in the 10th National Assembly (green Chamber) to assume the position of Speaker for the House and all Nigerians.”