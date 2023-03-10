10th NASS: Be guided by competency, capacity, Oladele tells APC leadership

…Says 10th Assembly should not be leaders that will frustrate the ‘Renewed Hope’ for better Nigeria

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and the zoning of offices of the Presiding officers for the Senate and the House of Representatives, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Oyelude Oladele has asked the National Working Committee, NWC of the party and the entire leadership to be guided by competency, capacity, loyalty and reward of commitment in coming to conclusion on who gets the positions.

He has also appealed to the NWC not to base their zoning on merit and also not listen to any agitation of marginalisation, religionization or regionalization which may be sponsored by anybody within or outside the APC.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Oladele who is the Director-General of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors (TSA), said that ethnicity, tribalism and religion should not override competency, loyalty and reward system as the 10th National Assembly leadership was being put in place.

According to him, the 10th Assembly should not be leaders that will frustrate what he described as the ‘Renewed Hope’ for better Nigeria as conceived by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Oladele said, “the leadership of the 8th Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki and Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara which almost truncated President Muhammadu Buhari led government should be a case study for every APC National Working Committee and APC leaders accross the country.

“Zoning of National Assembly principal officer positions shouldn’t be subjected to ethnicity, tribalism and religion but competency, capacity, loyalty and reward of commitment.

“Sponsored protest mainly on ethnicity, regional or religion marginalisation is inevitable but competency, capability, loyalty and reward for good works should swallow such agitations.

“Dishing out political positions based on faiths or regions can’t guarantee unity of the nation or acceptance by any tribes, ethnic groups or religion.

“As the Senate President of Nigeria, Distinguished Sen. Ahmed Lawan performed very well in his North East region but the citizens from the region didn’t consider the position of the Senate President they occupied and what they have benefited through Sen. Ahmed Lawan but rather voted for the People Democratic Party, PDP during the last presidential election except Borno State where the Vice President-elect came from.

“As I rejoice with all the APC National Working Committee for a job well done that lead to the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Distinguished Senator Kashim Shettima, I must encourage all the NWC and APC leaders across the country on victory management by ensuring that the 10th Assembly has a genuine progressive leadership devoid of religion, tribalism or regional sentiments to paddle the progressive canoe of ‘Renewed Hope’ with the President-elect and the Vice President-elect successfully for a better Nigeria.”