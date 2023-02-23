Yabrade withdraws suit challenging party primaries

says supporters should vote all APC’s candidates

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Yabrade Moses , has withdrawn his suit at the Supreme court challenging the outcome of the primaries of the party for the Warri federal constituency seat.

Yabrade who contested the primaries with the candidate of the party, Mr Ekpoto Ekpoto Emmanuel in a statement released to journalists in Warri said he had to withdraw the suit after interventions by leaders of the party. They include Hon Joel Onowakpo Thomas, Chief Michael Johnny, Elder Godsday Orubebe, Madam Beauty Waerejuowei, Hon Evans Omasoguwa and several others.

While thanking his supporters for their tremendous support Yabrade said the move was also to ensure the party presented a united front at the general polls.

“We have ordered our outstanding, dogged and brilliant legal team to withdraw the case at the Supreme Court (wherein hearing and possible judgement was slated for today (22/02/23), which may or may not be in our favour). This was as a result of genuine interventions by our Senator in waiting Hon Joel Onawakpo Thomas, Chief Micheal Johnny, Elder Godsday Orubebe, Madam Beauty Warejuowei, Hon. Evans Omasoguwa, a few other leaders and my entire team who felt pained, but must let go. We had to yield to the general good of the party, even if we don’t agree with the actions and treatment we received, the greater good is paramount.

“Given the circumstances, I have since directed that we work for the party as we have the best candidates in the Senate and House of representatives in the persons of Hon. Joel Onawakpo Thomas who is ready to provide quality leadership, than marrying many wives to represent each ethnic nationality in the zone being what the alternative has openly offered to the people and a well read man (Ekpoto Ekpoto Emannuel) who can represent us better when compared to his alternative that will rely on aides to do the work.

“Also the governorship is non negotiable, as Senator Agege has been proven and tested, where he has given a beautiful representation to his Constituency. Hon Clement Tekedor is a good man, loyal to truth and good conscience, experienced in leadership and can deliver if given the opportunity, hence we will give him and other house of assembly candidates the opportunity on our end.”

He further enjoined his supporters to vote massively for the party in all the elections, adding that he will remain a champion of a more united Warri for the common good of all the ethnic groups in the oil rich city.

“Beyond this, we must not be weighed down, that we aren’t standing on Saturday as we initially proposed, doesn’t mean we should neglect the greater good, as we know equally good men are standing, hence we must give them all the necessary support for victory, so as to prepare the grounds for our victory in the coming years. We must practice the act of live and let’s live, we must allow love swallow up our pain and act like the biblical woman that gave up her child to another, because she could not stand her being torn into two, making her unavailable for both. We know better and choose the better path of love, hence we will act it out, with all we’ve got in the polls.”