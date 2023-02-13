Widows are Heroes hits bookstand

By Efe Onodjae

Widow of late Mr. Adewole Abiola, the 41-year-old engineer who passed on seven years ago, has lamented the heartbroken experiences suffered by widows in a book she titled, Widows are Heroes.

Mrs. Oyeyemi, whose husband died on January 17, 2016 after battling with illness, shared fond memories of the deceased and stated that she would like to end up with the same man if another opportunity surfaced.

Speaking at the launch of her book in Lagos, she said, “We are here to celebrate my husband, Mr. Adewole Isaac. To do this, we are launching a book and we are registering a nongovernmental organization that has to do with widows and how they are being treated.

“The book is all about the experiences widows go through and their grief. I wrote the book because I want an end to the discrimination of widows. I want people to understand that widows are not responsible for the death of their husbands and they need to be carried along. The registration of this nongovernmental organization was done because it was what my late husband wanted. He was that type of person who liked to pray for people and give to people.

“This is why I decided to launch the book on his remembrance day. The NGO will be about interceding for people, help is not only money, it can come by sharing information and other things.”