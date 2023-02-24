Why tension is high – IPAC

IPAC

The IPAC said that winner takes all syndromes among politicians, where no room is given for losers in political contests usually results in desperation to clinch power at all cost by candidates and their supporters.

Deputy National chairman of IPAC, Maxwell Mgbudem, stated this while addressing the 2023 presidential candidates of various political parties at the International Conference Center, ICC, Abuja, and cautioned politicians that no victory is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

His words: “Election, as observed every four years, is a high level call to civic obligations on Nigerian citizens, to make choices of leaders, who will administer the country and spearhead the distribution of dividends of democracy to the people.

“Thus, the stakes are really high, especially against the background of an entrenched zero sum political culture in our Nation; in which the winner takes it all. Distinguished leaders and elders, this can explain the tension and inflamed passion witnessed between candidates and their supporters ahead of this all important election.”

While pointing out that the essence of signing of the Peace Accord signifies collective resolve and commitment to ensure that the 2023 general election is bloodless, Mgbudem enjoined them to abide by the letters of the Oath they took.

The IPAC leader cautioned political gladiators and their army of supporters that no inflamed passion over high political stakes is worth setting the country on fire, adding that any consideration capable of causing wanton destruction of lives and properties should best be avoided.