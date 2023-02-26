Why Ogboru will coast to victory

By Dennis Akpotu

Chief Great Ogboru, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in Delta State will surely coast to victory in this March 11, gubernatorial elections. The son to Nigeria’s First Finance Minister, Chief F. S. Okotie-Eboh, who is a TV producer and publisher, immediate past Regent of Warri Kingdom and now chairman of Great Ogboru Jubilee Campaign Council, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh while eulogising Ogboru said Deltans are tired of recycled political parties noting that Delta State is not a monarchy.

From the advent of the 4th Republic, the same characters have ruined the fortunes of the state. This time around, it cannot be business as usual. Deltans “shine your eyes”. Deltans should not allow afflictions to arise a second time. Drumming support for Ogboru ahead the elections, Okotie-Eboh expressed optimism that the emergence of Chief Great Ogboru as governor of Delta State would guarantee equitable distribution of democratic dividends and a spike in the overall economy of the state.

Ogboru is a leader with understanding qualities. He is also a self made man not tied to apron strings of godfatherism. Looking down the road, the ultimate dreams of Deltans remains an illusion, no one fells fulfilled or enamoured with the way things have shaped up under the PDP misrule.

Moreso, under utilisation, misallocation and misapplication of our abundant physical, material and human resource endowments seems to have left us perpetually on the fringe of our great potentials and worse still, although we variously admit their failings, we seem quite so delirious to accept the bitter pills we ought to swallow. Now, the burning question is when shall we take possession of our inheritance and proceed in peaceful enjoyment and utilisation of our pre-eminence in the comity of states in this country?

Prince Okotie-Eboh strongly admonished the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for failing to improve the standard of living of Deltans. Since all this sundry years when the party were in control of the state, they have inadvertently betrayed the trust of the people.

Under the PDP, pensioners in the state are pathetically left on their own as if it has become a crime to be a pensioner. According to the Prince, the popularity of Ogboru within Delta State and beyond cannot be questioned. He has been a successful business mogul for decades. Moreso, he is kind, compassionate and has an undying sympathy for the downtrodden.

Despite the fact that Chief Great Ogboru has been rigged out of previous elections in the past, is not going to be so again with the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS. It therefore means that all votes will now count. The BVAS is a tool for protecting your franchise and ensuring that votes count. Prince Okotie-Eboh enjoined all the past supporters and followers of Chief Great Ogboru not to give up or be disillusioned as the ultimate time for victory is now.

According to the chairman of Great Ogboru Jubilee Campaign Council, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, the APGA Jubilee agenda encapsulates the party’s seven points jubilee programmes which focuses on reforms and development in Education, Housing, Agriculture, Environment and Youth Development.

•Akpotu lives in Asaba