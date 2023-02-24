Why no corps member was deployed to 3 LGAs in Imo — NYSC

NYSC members

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said that no corps member was deployed to three local government areas in Imo state to conduct the presidential and National Assembly elections because they have been identified as flashpoints.

The Scheme said that it is in support of free, fair, and credible polls in the country, but stands against posting corps members to areas it considers not safe for them owing to insecurity.

NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, made this known in a statement on Friday in reaction to information trending online that corps members have been withdrawn from participating as ad-hoc officers in three Local Government Areas of Imo State.

He said, “The management of the Scheme wants to state categorically that Corps Members are not withdrawn from participating in the elections in some Local Government Areas in Imo State, rather, we are against posting Corps Members to areas we consider not safe for them owing to insecurity.

“Before now, there are some Local Government Areas in Imo State considered as flash points and therefore, the Scheme cannot allow Corps Members to serve in such areas during the general elections.

“Prior to the 2023 general elections, the Scheme reached out to all Stakeholders to provide enabling environment for the Corps Members to effectively contribute their quota during the general elections, and as such, would not endanger the lives of any of our Corps Members.

“Consequently, Corps Members cannot be posted to such flash points to serve as INEC ad hoc staff. We have clearly made our position known to the REC in Imo State.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard the misleading and baseless online information meant to undermine the integrity and image of the Scheme.”