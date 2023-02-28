Why INEC should conduct fresh elections – Okowa, Baba-Ahmed

Vice Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Ifeanyi Okowa and Datti Baba-Ahmed have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the general election.

Speaking on Tuesday at a media briefing held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, they accused INEC of breaching the law by not uploading the election results to its online portal.

They described the elections as “a sham”, and that it was “neither free nor fair”.

“Results were not transmitted to the portal from the polling units — non-compliance with mandatory statutory requirement,” Okowa, who spoke on behalf of both parties, said.

“We call on the commission to tread on the part of honour and commence the process of a fresh election that will not only be credible but will be seen to be credible by Nigerians.”

The development comes hours after the PDP and LP asked the electoral body to cancel the elections and also demanded that Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairperson, step aside.