Why I’ll not vote for Obi – Senator Ekpenyong

..Expresses optimism over Atiku’s win

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

SENATOR Christopher Ekpenyong, currently representing Akwa Ibom NorthWest senatorial district on the platform of the People’s Democractic Party PDP, has said he would not vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi because he abandoned his party.

Ekpenyong who made the remark during an interview in Uyo, stressed that he had expected that Peter Obi would remain in the PDP and use the platform to prepare himself very well for Igbo presidency after Atiku Abubakar.

He expressed the optimism that Atiku would win the Saturday February 25th poll, given his experience in national politics as well as his capability as a successful entrepreneur to restore the country’s economy to its lost glory.

His words: “My brother, and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi is a seasoned Economists, an entrepreneur par excellence. I love him, but I will not vote for him because he left the PDP. I know that in the PDP, the Southeast has the hope to become president of Nigeria in due season.

“In 2019 general elections he (Obi) was Atiku’s running mate. So I had expected that he will remain in the party, prepare himself for the Igbo presidency, after Atiku Abubakar.

“Of course Atiku remains the candidate to beat for this election. To the best of my knowledge experience counts. And among the 18 political parties participating in the race, my party the PDP presented the most experienced material for the job.

“He is experienced in commerce, he is experienced in industry, in Education and Public service. Atiku Abubakar was a Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for 8years. So unlike other candidates, he is not coming to learn on the job.

” Again among all of them (candidates) he is the one that can restructure Nigeria. So I strongly believe in Atiku, I don’t believe in Tinubu, and Obi. And of course when it comes to national politics, Obi won’t win.

” I am speaking from experience. Although in my village the people are saying they will vote for Peter Obi, but I know that those votes will be wasted votes”

The former deputy governor stressed that it has been impressive, the massive support Atiku has received in the north and in many southern states noting, “During APC campaign in some of the northern states, When the campaigners shout Nigeria, the people will respond ‘Atiku’. That’s a pointer to what will happen at the poll, and that is why I have confidence that Atiku is going to win”