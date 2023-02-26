Why I voted for Tinubu — Buhari

.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a rare show of loyalty, in his country home, Daura, Katsina State, displayed his ballot paper, with a thumbprint for Tinubu, the APC candidate, saying after campaigning for the political leader in many parts of the country, he had reaffirmed his preferred successor.

Buhari, who voted alongside his wife, Aisha, and other family members, at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, assured that he had always supported the candidature of Tinubu, and the show of his ballot paper to the media and the public further showed his commitment to the party and the national leader.

“I am very impressed because I have seen how the people turned up. I am very impressed and very happy. Well, the candidate I voted for I have already mentioned him in many states in Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto. “All over the places I mentioned my favourite candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, and I believe my constituency will elect him 100 per cent,” he said.

According to the President, “APC will win, from Daura to Lagos.’’

Buhari advised Nigerians to ensure that their rights to vote were always respected.

“”Nigerians should make sure that they are respected; that means that the candidate they want to vote for they are allowed to vote for him,” he said.

The President’s family members and staff also voted at the polling unit.