What Dan Suleiman said before he died!

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Elder statesman, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (retd) was a former Military Governor of Plateau state and a one-time Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

As Chairman of the defunct pro-democracy group, National Democratic Coalition “NADECO Abroad”, the retired Adamawa-born Air Force officer fought against the Gen. Sani Abacha military dictatorship.

He later became Chairman of the Middle Belt Forum MBF soon after the return of democracy in 1999.

In this interview conducted few weeks before his death, the former Chairman of Allied Bank of Nigeria who died on February 1 at the age 80, assesses some of the presidential candidates and submits that only that of Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi means well for the country.

Excerpts;

What are your thoughts or comments on the general state of the nation?

I would say it is rather very disappointing. Disappointing that our dreams of restoring democracy to the nation is now not as we envisaged by the way it is being run particularly by the current administration. This administration has thrown overboard all the tenets and ethics of true democracy and elections are now for the highest bidder. So it is no longer about ideas, ideals or programmes but who has the fattest purse. That is very disappointing.

Looking at the increasing wave of insecurity – Boko Haram Terrorists in the North East; Unknown Gunmen in the South East; Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes in the North Central; Banditry and kidnapping in Northwest and of course in the Southwest and South South – how feasible is the 2023 general election?

I am by nature an optimist but what is happening now does not give me a clear view of a free and fair election bearing in mind why you just mentioned that insecurity is all over the country and in some cases, these evil elements would even do their best to prevent voters from coming out to exercise their franchises. These evil people also prevent you from going to farm and from your other businesses. What really is their grouse? They do not want democracy. That is their target. They ant to destroy democracy. So, if their target is to destroy democracy, I am sure the ill am at subverting next year’s election. This is my fear.

APC Governors of northern extraction recently ensured that the party’s presidential ticket was ceded to the South. They said it was a decision they took with other northern political leaders. Were you among those consulted? Would you say the decision was well thought out or are there other motives?

First, I could not have been consulted because I am not a member of the APC. If they said they consulted elders or leaders across board, I was not consulted primarily because I learned that the consultation was a ‘dollarized’ consultation. People were bought wth money. This is what we hear. Even the governors who claimed to be pro-Southern presidency, we understand they were bought with dollars. So, in that case people will not even think about approaching me with such Greek gift. They knew I would not accept it. So, I was not on the cards because I am not one of their favourites.

Well, I agree that it is a ploy to support a northerner. They want to retain power in the North. That is the game but by the grace of God, it will not work.

There appears to be four major presidential aspirants, viz; Tinubu of APC, Atiku of PDP, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP. If you were to analyse them, would you say they possess the requisite experiences and qualifications to move Nigeria forward?

I think one or two of them may possess the qualities and that one I can say, foremost, is Peter Obi. Anytime Peter Obi talks, he talks with passion for Nigeria. Somebody who has a passion for Nigeria means he has a mission and vision for Nigeria. Peter Obi portrays himself as a man with vision and some of the candidates do not have any vision for Nigeria. All they want is power for the sake of power and that is not good for Nigeria. But Peter Obi wants to transform Nigeria. He wants Nigeria to be among the first world countries in terms of development, advancement or progress. So, I see him as a man with the right competencies.

What are your thoughts on the performances of the current National Assembly?

I will say they are an appendage of the executive. They are totally an appendage of the executive. In terms of doing whatever the executive wants them to do, you can say they performed well to the tune of the executive but whether what they are doing is to the benefit of Nigeria, I will not say so. Rubber stamp is the word.

There are those who argue that the 1999 Constitution is part of Nigeria’s problems. In a recent interview with a former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah, he advocated a return to the Parliamentary system with a real federal structure. What is your take on all this?

Generally, myself and Victor Attah, we think alike and on this, I also agree with him that there is a need for Nigeria to return to “constitutional” government where power is devolved to the federating units and not too much of it at the centre.

At the moment, there is too much power in the centre and so we are operating more as a dictatorship rather than a democratic government.

How would you react to the decision of the APC to adopt a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket?

I think Bola Tinubu has not been sensitive to the yearnings and feelings of Christians in the North. In fact, it is a slap on their faces if Tinubu would look around and say in the entire North, or let us even say in the Northeast alone where he zeroed in, that he could not find Christians who are competent – because they said his objective is to have a competent vice president. To say that he could not find one northern Christian in the Northeast alone who is competent, I think is a big insult and a slap in the face.

Any advice to Nigerians ahead of the general election?

I will like to say that next year’s election is very important. It is a turning point for the better. So, Nigerians must really vote according to their consciences. Nigerians must first of all obtain their PVCs. Every eligible Nigerian must vote. It is very important. Vote and vote your conscience.