We’ve nothing to do with MC Oluomo — INEC replies Atiku

.

*** Says INEC EOs ‘re in charge of vehicles not me

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr Olusegun Agbaje has described allegations of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conniving with the head of Lagos Parks and Garden Mr Musiliu Akinsanya otherwise called MC Oluomo a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as nonsensical.

Agbaje who ascribed Nigeria’s major challenge to do-or-die politicians that are all out to undermine the electoral process reiterate that he would never jeopardize the image of the electoral umpire.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting at the INEC’s head office in Lagos on Thursday, Agbaje who insisted that he doesn’t toil with his integrity said:” Lagos has had its share of election violence, we cannot afford it again.

“We must work together for peaceful elections in Lagos.

“The former INEC chairman Professor Atairu Jega knows me well likewise the incumbent INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

” I have nothing to do the Lagos head of Parks and Gardens.

“Electoral Officers , EOs of each local government would be in charge of vehicles that would convey ad-hoc staff and electoral material materials to the polling units, not me.

“People don’t know me. I am from a very credible family and I will never do anything that would jeopardize the image of INEC or make Nigerians think. I will never be part of it.