We’ve no plans to postpone elections – INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has again asked Nigerians to ignore a social media hoax that the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has agreed to elections postponement over the currency crisis in the country.



The Presidential and National Assembly elections are slated for February 25, while the Governorship and State assemblies polls is scheduled for March 11.



In a tweet on Monday night it titled ‘Fake News Alert’, INEC said; “Our attention has been drawn to a fake report circulating on the social media with the title: ‘INEC May Postpone Feb 25 Election by a week or two’.

“The commission will not and is not contemplating postponing the 2023 General Election. Nigerians should disregard it.”



Another report had also quoted Prof. Yakubu, as saying the commission was affected by the cash shortage and that a postponement of the election would be in the best interest of Nigerians.

In his reaction, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, described the claims as false.



“It is not true. INEC will not, and is not even contemplating postponing the 2023 general election. To be sure, the presidential and national assembly election will take place on 25th February, while the governorship/state assembly election will hold on 11th March 2023”, he stated.