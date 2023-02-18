We’re fully set for elections — Abia security agencies

. Begin a show of force, and order troublemakers to relocate

By Steve Oko

Security agencies in Abia State have declared that they are fully prepared to discharge their constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of residents in the forthcoming elections.

This is as they on Saturday embarked on what they called ‘Operation Show of Force’ in all three senatorial districts in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia during the exercise, Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, said necessary security measures had been put in place to ensure that the forthcoming polls were hitch-free in every part of the state.

The CP who was flanked by the Commander, 14 Brigade Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Brigadier General Adegoke Adetuyi; and Heads of other agencies, gave quit notice to hoodlums plotting to foment trouble during the elections.

He said that Abia was not safe for anybody hatching any plans to disrupt the election as such an attempt would be suicidal.

” My advice to hoodlums is to relocate from Abia because the state will be too hot for them. Those who want to foment troubles during the election should leave now because we won’t allow them.

” We are ready for the elections and we have planned properly to ensure the security of lives and property of residents.

” Logistically we are ready, and we are combat-ready. That’s why we are on this confidence-building patrol to reassure residents of their protection.”

On the sit-at-home order by Finland- based self-acclaimed freedom fighter, Simon Ekpa, in South East during the election days, the CP urged residents to disregard the order which, he noted, serves no good purpose.

The police boss said that the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and every critical stakeholder in the zone had already disowned the issuers of the purported sit-at-home order which he said was not in the interest of the zone.

He, however, said that security agencies were not taking anything for granted, hence the show of force patrol and other stringent security measures put in place to ensure nobody disrupts the forthcoming elections in the state.

The CP who identified Umunneochi Local Government Area as a flash point due to its multi-border points said special security arrangements had been put in place for the border LGA.

He, however, assured that all security agents involved in election duties had been trained on proper conduct in line with their professional ethics and rules of engagement.

Adding his voice, Brigadier Gen. Adetuyi, said that although Abia was relatively peaceful, nothing would be left to chance, adding that all security agencies in the state are synergising to ensure adequate security of lives and property.

“While Abia State is observed to be relatively calm, largely due to many effective operations by the various security agencies, the security situation remains unpredictable.”

He noted that the threats by some elements to prevent election in South East geopolitical zone presented “a real challenge that requires aggressive posture through precursor operations in order to neutralize it.”

“This informs the call for the conduct of a joint show of force march by all security agencies in the SE geopolitical zone, including Abia State, as part of the plans and preparations for the successful conduct of the election.

“This is necessary to dominate and be seen to dominate the entire state in the days leading to the elections”, he said.

The Department of State Services, DSS; Immigration, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCD; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; and the Road Safety were also involved in the joint patrol personally supervised by the CP and the Brigade Commander.