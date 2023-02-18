We’ll stop Tinubu from getting 25% votes in North – Naja’atu

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Naja’atu Mohammed, has vowed that, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC will be stopped from getting 25 percent votes from the Northern states.

Naja’atu stated this while addressing supporters at the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Rally in Adamawa state on Saturday – the event was livestreamed on Arise TV and monitored online by Vanguard.

The former director of the APC PCC said her new party, the PDP will do everything to stop Tinubu in the forthcoming elections.

She said, “Nigeria belongs to all of us, APC has said that they have a president and 23 governors. What they are trying to do is this, they need 25 percent of total votes.

“You must stop that from happening. You must stop the APC from getting 25 percent of your votes from the North. He doesn’t need us, and we don’t need him,” she added.

Recall that the APC PCC had said Naja’atu was sacked due to incompetence and for leaking vital information.

Mahmud Jega, Adviser Public Affairs, Tinubu Media Office, in a statement, described Naja’atu’s resignation as hasty and preemptive after the campaign council had discovered her leakage of sensitive information to opposition political parties.

But, in her reaction to the APC PCC claim, Naja’atu said everything about Tinubu is motivated by money.

She said, “This is the first time that I know that governors do not even sponsor the presidential campaign. Normally the governor sponsors the presidential campaign in his state, but this time around, it is Asiwaju that is doing it.

“Everything about Asiwaju is about money, there’s nothing like honour. For God’s sake what do we want? Can we continue to wallow in this, can we continue to deceive ourselves, who are we lying to? We are only lying to ourselves. We see these things. The truth has been written on the horizon. Why are we now turning the other eye?”

On her resignation from the APC PCC, Naja’atu said, “Not just that, as far as my expulsion from the APC is concerned, what took them so long? They should have told the public before I resigned, but they kicked me out unfortunately because they are so silly, they are saying after my resignation, they actually kicked me out.

“They have no respect for the psyche of Nigerians. They think we are all a bunch of idiots. We are not, we can think. I took my time because they pleaded with me. I am a Muslim. He said in the name of Allah…In the name of Allah please accept this appointment. I respect your stance. I said he should give me a blueprint, but he said he doesn’t have a blueprint,” she added.