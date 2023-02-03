We won’t be used to scuttle polls — OPC

….Says, it hasn’t endorsed any candidate

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, yesterday, vowed not to be used by any presidential candidate to scuttle the general elections, or cause crisis before or after the election, insisting that it has not endorsed any of the presidential candidates.

The group spoke against the backdrop of the news making the rounds that a presidential candidate had hired the services of the OPC to kill all Igbo residents in Lagos, if he loses out in the elections.

The OPC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, said under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, it aims to promote the cultural identity of the Yoruba race across the world.

The statement reads: “This is a critical time in the history of Nigeria; however, we are watching events as they unfold. But it is very important to say that the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land has gone beyond being used as tools for political gains.

“We are law-abiding citizens. Our position as an organization is to seek regionalism, strengthen the security situation in the South-West and also promote the cultural identity of our Yoruba race.

“We want Nigeria to be restructured to regionalism, where each of the regions will develop at their pace.

“We have our figures and data as an organization that spreads across the country, but I want to assure everybody that OPC will continue to protect the interest of the Yoruba race without fear or favour and all our activities are strictly tailored towards achieving the best for Yoruba land.

“OPC will not be used as cannon fodder for politicians who are desperately ready to upturn the people’s wishes.”