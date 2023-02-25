We must vote Lekki residents protest

Following the disruption of the general elections by hoodlums in Lekki, the resident of the area have insisted that they must vote.

Hoodlums had on Saturday stormed the pooling units in Lekki and disrupted the electoral process ongoing in the area.

Hours after they scampered for safety, residents of Lekki came out in large numbers to protest. They insisted that their vote must count in the ongoing Presidntial and National Assembly elections.

They were heard chanting, “we must vote”, noting that no one will disenfranchise them.