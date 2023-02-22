We haven’t, will never collapse structure for any one — ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lagos State, has reiterated that it had neither endorsed another party’s governorship candidate nor collapsed it structure for any other party.

ADC said its candidates were dedicated to running their various campaigns and that the party leadership remains committed to taking the party through to the end of the process.

Some members of the party had reportedly met with Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), and assured him of ADC’s structure.

Reacting, the party, in a statement entitled ‘ADC Lagos Remains Intact’, said denied collapsing its structure for any party in Lagos State.

The statement, signed by Eyiyemi Orogbinyin, State Public Relations Officer, and Mabel Oboh, Lagos Campaign Council National Representative, is the latest in a string of reaction since the purported meeting with Jandor.

It read: “In a season of political theatre and fake news, the local media has been awash with the news of some individuals purportedly representing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State collapsed a party structure and morphed themselves into the People Democratic Party (PDP).

“The ADC has become a beautiful bride in Lagos and it is no surprise that the foxes of discredited parties would like to scavenge her in a bid to rebuild their lost glory.

“In this they found willing accomplices among the political class with perhaps a sprinkle from ADC who jettison the transcendent leadership ideology of the ADC Lagos leadership, and the indefatigable charismatic campaign of our governorship candidate, Mr. Funso Doherty.

“Suffice it to say, the ADC Lagos State has not and will never contemplate selling out its membership and candidates and ‘collapse’ our organisation into another political party or coalition.

“While endorsements, collaborations and coalitions are common, only a dubious leadership will yield control of their own party to that of another.

“The ADC structure in Lagos State is intact and it would be hard pressed to find a single ADC Lagos State leader duly elected through party congress on the rostrum of alleged decampees.

“Our candidates are dedicated to running their various campaigns and the party leadership headed by Mr George Ashiru remains committed to taking the party through to the end of the process, and continue to provide true and ethical leadership in the way and manner political organisations should be run.

“We admonish party members to remain steadfast and our supporters and voters to continue unabashed and go forth to cast their votes for the credible alternative.”

Earlier, Mabel Oboh, who’s also ADC’s National Diversity and Inclusion Director, had told newsmen that those meeting with Jandor must be “fictitious members” of ADC, as “the party in Lagos State remains intact.”

According to Oboh, “All rumours and actions of people purporting to be Lagos African Democratic Congress, ADC, collaborating or collapsing our structure into PDP or any other party in Lagos State, are the work of fictitious members of ADC.”

Also, the party’s governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, said the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran(Jandor), reached out to him, seeking collaboration, which he (Doherty) rejected.

Doherty said: “Some media reports have been brought to my attention claiming that our party, ADC in Lagos State has ‘collapsed its structure’ in favour of PDP.

“Others are suggesting that I may have stepped down my candidacy. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“The governorship candidate of the PDP had reached out to me seeking a meet, and suggested collaboration.

“In response, I told him that my ticket and resolve to serve the people of Lagos as their next governor are not negotiable.”