We didn’t collapse our structure for Tinubu – PRP

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Secretary of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Babatunde Alli, has said the party remains intact and has not collapsed it’s Southwest structure for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.



Alli spoke against the backdrop of reports making the rounds on social media that the PRP in the region has endorsed Tinubu ahead of the Saturday’s presidential election.



In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the PRP scribe described the report as disinformation by some mischievous elements who are hellbent to create confusion.



He said, “The propagandistic news is nothing but an uncreative concoction by some political desperados in connivance with some unscrupulous media outlets. Hence, the news stands reprehensible, malodorous, counterfeit, and ridiculously offensive.



“The PRP is bold to inform the general public that the structures of the party in the South West Geopolitical Zone and other parts of the country remain intact and standing for our presidential candidate in person of Mr. Kola Abiola.



“Thus, whoever shares or promotes this half-witted propaganda remains a mischievous merchant of fake news, disinformation and misinformation and should be regarded as such.



“Finally, we use this medium to remind Nigerians that PRP, as the oldest surviving political party in Nigeria, is known for strong ideologies and principles and will continue holding on to them without compromise.”