We are set for Saturday’s elections in FCT – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says all is set for the conduct of the general elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), .

Ms Agnes Akpe, Head of Voter Education and Publicity Department INEC FCT, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the non-sensitive materials were distributed weeks ago.

Akpe said that the distribution of sensitive materials began on Feb. 23 and the last batch was distributed to the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Feb. 24.

She said that on Feb. 23, the sensitive materials were collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ).

She said that the materials were brought to the six area councils so that stakeholders such as the media, political parties, IPAC and other agents could witness the distribution

“So, we brought the materials for the six area councils here , the reason for bringing them here was that the media could be a witness and the political parties, IPAC was also present and other agents.

“Aside from that, we also needed to add the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that was with us because we had to configure them for each of the polling units.

“So, when they brought the ballot papers, we now added the BVAS for each of the area council and sent them under heavy security.

“So far we have concluded that by this morning ,so we are pretty much ready. ”

Akpe, therefore, advised FCT residents to come out and vote for the change they want to see.

“Your prayer points will not count , it is your vote that will count,” she said.

Akpe debunked the notion that people without their vote cards could vote with just the last six digits of their cards.

She said that the electoral Act stipulated that people must be present with their PVCs before voting, “without your PVC, there is no voting,” she said.

She called on residents to come out with their PVCs, locate their polling units ahead of time and vote. (NAN)