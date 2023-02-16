We are considering deploying telemedicine in our hospitals — Adeleke

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration is exploiting the possibility of deploying telemedicine in the state hospitals across the state.

Adeleke while speaking at the flag off of Imole medical and surgical outreach at Iwo federal constituency on Wednesday in Iwo, said his administration priorities the well-being of the people, hence, the launching of the programme.

According to the Governor, the medical and surgical outreach programme is in fulfilment of his campaign promises while seeking votes from the people across the state.

“I am committed to preventive medicine. Hence, we are improving the living conditions of our people. We are upgrading our health facilities. We are working on new ideas like telemedicine among others.

“We believe in a philosophy that it takes a Healthy Nation to be a Wealthy Nation. We will therefore continue to invest the State resources to improve the health status of our people.

“One of the ways we have thought to assist our people is to bring health care to their doorsteps. The current medical and surgical outreach aims at achieving this.

“The outreach is designed to take care of surgical cases such as Cataracts, Hernia and some swellings on the body.

“We have also made provisions to take care of medical cases such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Malaria and lots more.

“The Government has provided adequate medications for this exercise and shall provide reading glasses for those that may require them.

“These outreaches for a start will be taking place in our State Hospitals and UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital across the nine Federal Constituencies. It shall be a continuous exercise”, he added.